Ghislaine Maxwell, citing new charges, seeks trial delay

Ghislaine Maxwell, citing new charges, seeks trial delay

By: The Associated Press April 16, 2021 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyer asked Thursday that her July trial be delayed until next year, saying sex trafficking charges recently added to an alleged conspiracy to recruit teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse requires much more trial preparation. Attorney Bobbi Sternheim wrote in a letter to a Manhattan federal judge that ...

