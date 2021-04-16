Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded April 7, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded April 7, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 16, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds   Recorded April 7, 2021        39   14428 FABER BUILDERS, INC to LUDOLPH, ADRIANNE L et ano Property Address: 56 FLINTON RUN, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12483 Page: 0283 Tax Account: 159.01-2-62 Full Sale Price: $290,000.00 14450 ETTINGER, CAROLYN BLAIR to PENKITIS, LAURA Property Address: 29 COUNTRYSIDE ROAD, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12483 Page: 0365 Tax Account: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo