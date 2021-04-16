Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Feb. 8-9, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Feb. 8-9, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 16, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded February 8, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT DANIELLE C WILD ATTORNEY AT LAW 135 CORPORATE WOODS SUITE 300, ROCHESTER NY 14623 - - WILD, DANIELLE CAROLINE 1896 FIVE MILE LINE ROAD, PENFIELD NY 14526 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED BYRNE, SCOTT E 532 AMES STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - TORBIT, KELLI 134 ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo