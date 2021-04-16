Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 8-9, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded February 8, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT A/C FOR LESS L.L.C.. et al 7280 NW 87TH TERRACE SUITE 210, KANSAS CITY MO 64153 Favor: KODIAK FUNDING, LLC Attorney: GANG, JASON ADAM Amount: $10,710.00 CARTER, CHANNEL DOMONIQUE et ano 7600 CHRYSLER DRIVE 223, DETROIT MI 48211 Favor: KODIAK FUNDING, LLC Attorney: GANG, JASON ADAM Amount: $12,357.00 JACK’S CONSTRUCTION LLC et ...

