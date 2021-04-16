Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Feb. 8-9, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 16, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded February 8, 2021 MECHANICS LIEN PAPP, MICHAEL Favor: MEASDAY, SCOTT Amount: $6,441.00 517 DEER HAVEN DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580 Liens Filed Recorded February 9, 2021 LIEN RELEASE BRUN, ALLEN Favor: USA/IRS CONTROL DESIGN SOLUTIONS Favor: USA/IRS

