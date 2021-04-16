Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Feb. 8-9, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 16, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded February 8, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY ARCHER, ANGELINA Appoints: ARCHER, RONALD BARRANCO, ANTONIA Appoints: BARRANCO, PHILIP HSBC BANK USA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA LITTLE, NANETTE L Appoints: LITTLE, CURTIS SCOTT TOWD POINT MORTGAGE TRUST 2019-1 Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC TOWD POINT MORTGAGE TRUST 2019-1 Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: WELLS ...

