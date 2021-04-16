Don't Miss
Video: Chicago boy wasn’t holding gun when shot by officer

By: The Associated Press DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT April 16, 2021 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Disturbing body camera video released after public outcry over the Chicago police shooting of a 13-year-old boy shows the youth appearing to drop a handgun and begin raising his hands less than a second before an officer fires his gun and kills him. A still frame taken from Officer Eric Stillman's jumpy nighttime ...

