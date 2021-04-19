Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Mary Hamilton | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Mary Hamilton | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

By: Daily Record Staff April 19, 2021 0

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces the addition of Mary Hamilton as an associate in the Securities and Capital Markets practice group in the firm’s Buffalo office. She conducts due diligence, legal research and analysis; prepares and reviews securities law filings; and drafts contracts and other agreements. While attending law school, Hamilton was an intern at ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo