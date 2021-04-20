Don't Miss
Home / News / A glimpse into the future of Rochester’s real estate market

A glimpse into the future of Rochester’s real estate market

By: Kevin Oklobzija April 20, 2021 0

While some aspects within the world of real estate have returned to normal, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic is changing how tenants, investors, homebuyers and lenders do business. What should our office space look like, if we even need an office anymore? How long will it take to find a house? If I'm signing a ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo