Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Workers’ Compensation: Estate of Norman Youngjohn v. Berry Plastics Corp.

Court of Appeals – Workers’ Compensation: Estate of Norman Youngjohn v. Berry Plastics Corp.

By: Daily Record Staff April 20, 2021 0

New York State Court of Appeals Workers’ Compensation Unrelated death – Posthumous schedule loss of use Estate of Norman Youngjohn v. Berry Plastics Corp. No. 12 Judge Stein Background: At issue on appeal is whether, in light of the legislature’s 2009 amendments to the Workers’ Compensation Law permitting payment of schedule loss of use benefits through lump sum awards, a claimant’s ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo