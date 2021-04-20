Monroe County, NY deeds recorded April 9, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 20, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds   Recorded April 9, 2021      61   NOT PROVIDED BRALEY, SCOTT C to GUON, MARY ELLEN Property Address: 1042 EDGEMERE DRIVE, GREECE NY Liber: 12484 Page: 0535 Tax Account: 035.10-1-9 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14428 COLLIER, SAFIYE et ano to OLSON, CARRIE et ano Property Address: 3892 NORTH ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12484 Page: 0588 Tax Account: ...

