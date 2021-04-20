New York AG investigating Cuomo’s use of aides on book

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press MARINA VILLENEUVE April 20, 2021 0

ALBANY — New York's attorney general is investigating whether Gov. Andrew Cuomo broke the law by having members of his staff help write and promote his pandemic leadership book. In a letter dated April 13, made public Monday, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli authorized Attorney General Letitia James to investigate the work state employees did on drafting ...

