NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Former referee in foreclosure: Opinion 20-178

By: Daily Record Staff April 20, 2021 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Former referee in foreclosure Escrow account – Ministerial duties Opinion 20-178 Background: The inquiring judge asks about his obligations with respect to an escrow account. Before he assumed the bench, he served as a referee in foreclosure. He is still holding certain monies in escrow as he waits for the judge ...

