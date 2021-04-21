Monroe County, NY deeds recorded April 12, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 21, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds   Recorded April 12, 2021                        82   NOT PROVIDED BAKER, JEFFREY J to J BAKER HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 173 WYCLIFF DRIVE, WEBSTER NY Liber: 12485 Page: 0345 Tax Account: 094.07-1-3./173 Full Sale Price: $1.00 BAKER, JEFFREY J to J BAKER HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 516 NATHANS WAY, WEBSTER NY Liber: 12485 Page: 0352 Tax Account: 094.07-3-8 Full Sale Price: ...

