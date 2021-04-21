Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Feb. 11, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Feb. 11, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 21, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded February 11, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Appoints: BANK OF AMERICA NA GUZMAN, FLOR Appoints: GILESLAVA, LEONOR PEREZ, FUNDADOR SR Appoints: PEREZ, JUAN WACENSKE, ADAM O Appoints: WACENSKE, DONALD A YOUSAF, MOBEEN Appoints: CHOUDHARY, NAILA

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo