Don't Miss
Home / News / NYCLU sues Buffalo Police

NYCLU sues Buffalo Police

By: Bennett Loudon April 21, 2021 0

The New York Civil Liberties Union is suing the Buffalo Police Department for failing to provide police officer misconduct records. Pro bono counsel from Shearman & Sterling LLP filed the lawsuit after the Police Department denied the NYCLU’s requests for all records related to police misconduct. In June 2020, state lawmakers repealed the law that had kept ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo