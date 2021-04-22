Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded April 13, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds   Recorded April 13, 2021                        64   14445 ABIUSO, STEVEN J to ELM & FIELD PROPERTY LLC Property Address: 603 GARFIELD STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12486 Page: 0156 Tax Account: 151.28-1-44 Full Sale Price: $150,000.00 14450 ARISTO PROPERTIES INC to BREZINA, JULIE C et ano Property Address: 1459 WHITNEY ROAD EAST, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12486 Page: ...

