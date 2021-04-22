Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Feb. 12-16, 2021

April 22, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded February 12, 2021 CORPORATION NAME FILED CITY GATE CHURCH 23 CORLEY DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14622 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE 3D NON MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION 54 MARYLAND STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - FLOYD, DESI ALEXANDER SR 156 GILMORE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 - - IVORY WEDDING COMPANY 31 HITREE LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 ...

