Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 11-12-14-15-16, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 11-12-14-15-16, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded February 11, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT WOODARD, DERRICK Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE WYATT, MICHAEL Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE WYATT, MICHAEL Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT CLARKE, JEFFREY Favor: DAWSON LAW FIRM P.C COCHRAN, APRILL M et ano Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION COLLINGE, DONNA Favor: SUBURBAN PROPANE L.P KINGSLEY, JESSICA ...

