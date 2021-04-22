Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Feb. 12-16, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
April 22, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded February 12, 2021 LIEN SATISFIED ROC 1 PROPERTIES LLC Favor: GALLAGHER PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC 247 GRAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY ROC 1 PROPERTIES LLC Favor: GALLAGHER PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC 247 GRAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liens Filed Recorded February 16, 2021 FEDERAL TAX LIEN JONES, CHERRIE A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $37,470.59 TREAT, DAVID A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $21,695.80 LIEN RELEASE BYAM, PETER J Favor: USA/IRS DAVIS, LARRYETTA ...

