Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded April 13, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded April 13, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages   Recorded April 13, 2021                         91   NOT PROVIDED ACESKA, SONJA & ACESKI, ALEKSANDAR Property Address: 38  SELKIRK DRIVE, GREECE NY Lender: MR COOPER Amount: $10,866.90 OG PROPERTY MANAGEMENT NY INC & OG PROPERTY MANAGEMENT NY INC Property Address: 253 CENTRAL AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $400,000.00 ONE REMINGTON LLC Property Address: 6800 WEST  ...

