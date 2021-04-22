Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Feb. 12-16, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Feb. 12-16, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded February 12, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BOILEAU, LAURENT Appoints: SCHELL, GEORGE A JR BOILEAU-TERRIEN, DELPHINE Appoints: SCHELL, GEORGE A JR DOYLE, JOHN E Appoints: DOYLE, NANCY J GRAY, MARY L Appoints: GRAY, GEORGE H HSBC BANK USA NA Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC PROCHASKA-SAGLIO, JOSHUA D Appoints: SAMUDIO, OMAYRA P Powers of Attorney Recorded February 16, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY FEDERAL ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo