Appeals court sides with Dr. Luke on an issue in Kesha clash

By: The Associated Press JENNIFER PELTZ April 23, 2021 0

NEW YORK (AP) — An appellate court ruled for music producer Dr. Luke on Thursday on an important legal question in his defamation suit against pop star Kesha, saying the Grammy-nominated hitmaker isn't a public figure in the eyes of the law. The decision isn't a final judgment in the long-running court clash between the multiplatinum-selling ...

