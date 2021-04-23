Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Local delegation aims to help keep families in their homes

Local delegation aims to help keep families in their homes

By: Kevin Oklobzija April 23, 2021 0

Legislators representing the Rochester area at both the federal and state level have secured funding designed to keep families in their homes. Federal legislation, pushed by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), provides nearly $40 million in rent relief for the city of Rochester and Monroe County. Meanwhile, state senators and Assembly members secured $3.5 million ...

