Monroe County, NY deeds recorded April 14, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 23, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds   Recorded April 14, 2021                        50   NOT PROVIDED HONEST PROPERTIES LLC to KHADKA, BIJAYA Property Address: 1337 LEXINGTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12486 Page: 0305 Tax Account: 105.21-1-20 Full Sale Price: $8,000.00 14428 MCINTYRE, STACY L to MARINO, MICHELLE et ano Property Address: 979 SAVAGE ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12486 Page: 0299 Tax Account: 144.03-1-20 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14450 MARASCO, ...

