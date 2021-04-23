Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 16, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 16, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 23, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded February 16, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BURCHFIELD, ZACHERY C. 15 FAYETTE STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $5,559.79 BYRNE, MEGAN 1591 LEHIGH STATION ROAD, HENRIETTA NY 14467 Favor: CLEARVIEW FARMS LLC Attorney: DICK, ANDREW JOHN Amount: $1,928.41 ELLIS, SHAMIKA et al D/B/A BOSSY STYLES 247 N CLINTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo