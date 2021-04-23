Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judicial association: Opinion 20-161

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judicial association: Opinion 20-161

By: Daily Record Staff April 23, 2021 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Judicial association Complaint against the District Attorney Opinion 20-161 Background: A county magistrates association is considering filing a disciplinary complaint against the county’s district attorney. The association’s purposes include preserving the independence of the judiciary, instructing and assisting its members on the laws and procedures governing their respective offices, improving public ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo