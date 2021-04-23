Panel: End commanders’ power to block military sex cases

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: The Associated Press LOLITA C. BALDOR April 23, 2021 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pentagon panel is recommending that decisions to prosecute service members for sexual assault be made by independent authorities, not commanders, in what would be a major reversal of military practice and a change long sought by Congress members, The Associated Press has learned. The recommendation by an independent review commission created by ...

