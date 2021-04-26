Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Compassionate release denied

By: Bennett Loudon April 26, 2021 0

A federal judge has denied a request for compassionate release from prison from an inmate who was convicted of possession of child pornography. Defendant Anthony C. Howe Sr. previously filed a two-paragraph motion seeking release. U.S. District Court Judge David G. Larimer denied that motion in February. Government lawyers have filed a response opposing Howe’s latest motion ...

