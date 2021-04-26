Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Daycare licensure: McElroy v. NYS Office of Children and Family Services

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Daycare licensure Prior revocation – Additional professional training McElroy v. NYS Office of Children and Family Services TP 20-01153 Transferred from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The petitioner commenced an Article 78 proceeding seeking to annul a determination denying her application for a license to operate a family day care facility. ...

