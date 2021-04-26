Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Late notice of claim: Mariani, et al. v. Wilson Central School District

Fourth Department – Late notice of claim: Mariani, et al. v. Wilson Central School District

By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Late notice of claim Excuse for the delay – Supporting medical evidence Mariani, et al. v. Wilson Central School District CA 19-02091 Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County Background: The claimant appealed from an order that denied the claimants’ application for leave to serve a late notice of claim alleging she ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo