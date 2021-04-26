Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded April 15, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds   Recorded April 15, 2021                        49   NOT PROVIDED GERRITZ, DEBORAH L et ano to LARGE, SUSAN M et al Property Address: VACANT LAND ON COUNTY LINE ROAD, WEBSTER NY Liber: 12487 Page: 0001 Tax Account: 051.01-1-24.11 Full Sale Price: $145,000.00 14420 GIGLIO, PATRICIA J et ano to GIGLIO, PATRICIA J et al Property Address: 2335 REDMAN ROAD, ...

