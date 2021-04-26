Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Feb. 17, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded February 17, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED CHRISTENSON, ERIC 1052 CHERRY HILL LANE, WEBSTER NY 14580 - - MARBLE, TINA 61 WEST MAIN STREET, HONEOYE FALLS NY 14472 - - WHITNEY, ALFONZINA & WHITNEY, SCOTT C 339 DAFFODIL TRAIL, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - & 339 DAFFODIL TRAIL, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - ...

