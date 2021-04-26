Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 17, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded February 17, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ABLE EXPORT LLC 1681 EMPIRE BOULEVARD, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $4,711.77 ADSIT, GRACE M et ano 7139 HIGHWAY 12, NORWICH NY 13815 Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $11,992.27 DOUGLAS, SARAH C 114 SOUTH RIDGE TRAIL, ...

