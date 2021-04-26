Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Feb. 17, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Feb. 17, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded February 17, 2021 LIEN SATISFIED PRADIA, LARRY J Favor: UNITED STATES OF AMERICA 361 SUNSET STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 SINGLETON, BARBARA A Favor: UNITED STATES OF AMERICA 361 SUNSET STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 MECHANICS LIEN CARLIN, AMALIE P Favor: NU-LOOK ASSOCIATES INC Amount: $2,700.00 165 VALLEY ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14618

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo