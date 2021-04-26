Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded April 15, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages   Recorded April 15, 2021                         102   NOT PROVIDED 1897 BHTL LLC Property Address: 1897 BRIGHTON  TOWNLINE ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: M & T BANK Amount: $168,000.00 AWANA PROPERTIES, INC & AWANA PROPERTIES, INC Property Address: 79 VILLA STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $300,000.00 EMPIRE STATE THRUWAY PARTNERS LLC Property Address: 5200 WEST  ROAD, ...

