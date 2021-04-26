Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Feb. 17, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Feb. 17, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded February 17, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY ABBOTT, LYNN E Appoints: RABJOHNS, ERIC KIRKLEY, HALLIE R Appoints: KIRKLEY, ANDREW G OUTINEN, JEREMY Appoints: OUTINEN, CHARLENE PERSONS, SU POK Appoints: PERSONS, DAVID M SR TIMMONS, LEROY JR Appoints: HUNTER, WENDELL L VAIANA, JEROME J Appoints: VAIANA, LUKE ANTHONY VAIANA, MARSHA J Appoints: VAIANA, LUKE ANTHONY

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo