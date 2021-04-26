Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Elections: Opinion 20-159

April 26, 2021

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Elections Town attorney – Non-judicial office – Same slate Opinion 20-159 Background: An inquiring town justice seeking re-election states that the assistant town attorney is seeking the same political party’s endorsement for a non-judicial elective position in the same town. The assistant town attorney currently appears in the town court on ...

