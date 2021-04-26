Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Protests reveal generational divide in immigrant communities

Protests reveal generational divide in immigrant communities

By: The Associated Press STEPHEN GROVES and MOHAMED IBRAHIM April 26, 2021 0

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — When protests began in a Minneapolis suburb after a white police officer fatally shot a Black man, 21-year-old Fatumata Kromah took to the street, pushing for change she says is essential to her Liberian immigrant community. Meanwhile, 40-year-old Matilda Kromah feared stepping outside her home as trauma associated with the Liberian civil ...

