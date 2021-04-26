Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Supreme Court to take up right to carry gun for self-defense

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN April 26, 2021 0

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to hear an appeal to expand gun rights in the United States in a New York case over the right to carry a firearm in public for self-defense. The case marks the court's first foray into gun rights since Justice Amy Coney Barrett came on board in October, ...

