DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT, NEW YORK STATE LOCATION – ROCHESTER, NY

Exciting opportunity to work for a large regional Non-Profit as a Real Estate Developer. Be a part of a talented and dedicated team, working on many interesting and transformative developments within the company’s footprint.

Job Responsibilities include: all activities associated with the development of real property including securing appropriate site(s); identifying market(s); selecting and working with third-party companies on development team; directing and guiding internal staff with development-based tasks; creating a budget and pro forma; and securing all necessary funding for respective

developments.

Requirements include:

Must possess an understanding of Real Estate Development. Must be familiar with federal, state, and local

housing programs. Must have the ability to conduct financial analysis using budgets. Must possess experience in financial management and budgeting. Must possess strong written and verbal

communication skills.

Must have project management experience.

To inquire for full job posting or to apply:

please submit your resume to apply@pathstone.org with “079-21” in the subject heading.