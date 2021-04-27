Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Expert Opinion / Insurance and Injury Corner: Expanding 'immediate family' in claims for negligent infliction of emotional distress

Insurance and Injury Corner: Expanding ‘immediate family’ in claims for negligent infliction of emotional distress

By: Special to The Daily Record Daniel S. Galan April 27, 2021 0

Courts have often grappled with ever-evolving familial relationships in applying the law where relevant. A recent Court of Appeals decision involving negligent infliction of emotional distress illustrates the challenges associated with defining “immediate family” in the 21st century. On Feb. 18, the Court of Appeals expanded the definition of “immediate family” as to claims for negligent ...

