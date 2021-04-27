Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded April 16, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 27, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds   Recorded April 16, 2021                        71   14420 TOROK, LINDA to RALYEA, JOSEPH et ano Property Address: 275/111 OWENS ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12487 Page: 0650 Tax Account: 084.01-3-3/111 Full Sale Price: $95,000.00 14428 CLARK, JAMES E to CLARK, CATHERINE et ano Property Address: 89 OBRIEN ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12487 Page: 0557 Tax Account: 169.03-1-15 Full Sale Price: ...

