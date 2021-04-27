Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Feb. 18-19, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded February 18, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT SHANDELL M BARNES 50 RIDGEPORT CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 BARNES, SHANDELL M 50 RIDGEPORT CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE FEATHERLIGHT CREATIONS 156 COBB TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14620 - - HAMMER, ELISABETH H 156 COBB TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14620 - - PLATINUM EXPRESS CLEANING POST OFFICE BOX ...

