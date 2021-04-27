Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 18, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 18, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 27, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded February 18, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BANNISTER, KIM R 26 HIGH STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Favor: BANK OF AMERICA N.A. Attorney: BYRNE, STEVEN ESQ Amount: $8,129.29 EDWIN, MARK 1135 NORTH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: NEW YORK PROPERTY INSURANCE UNDERWRITING ASSOCIATION Attorney: BALDWIN, SHELLY L ESQ Amount: $51,868.36 PETERS, JODY 51 AMESBURY ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14623 Favor: TD BANK USA, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo