Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Feb. 18, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Feb. 18, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 27, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded February 18, 2021 LIEN SATISFIED 3385 BHTL ROAD LLC Favor: TY ELECTRIC CORP 3385 BRIGHTON-HENRIETTA TOWN LINE ROAD, HENRIETTA NY 14467

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo