Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Feb. 18-19, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 27, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded February 18, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY EDDY, MARY D Appoints: EDDY, LORI L POEHLMAN, KATHERINE L Appoints: POEHLMAN, LAUREN Powers of Attorney Recorded February 19, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC BORRIELLO, MARK Appoints: BORRIELLO, BRET BORRIELLO, ROSE MARIE Appoints: BORRIELLO, MARK CALIBER HOME LOANS INC Appoints: RUSHMORE LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC GRECO, ...

