Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded April 19, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded April 19, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds   Recorded April 19, 2021                        79   14420 HIGGINS, ASHLEY et al to HUTCHINS, HEIDI Property Address: 24 HOLLYBROOK ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12488 Page: 0346 Tax Account: 083.08-7-8 Full Sale Price: $227,000.00 14428 FABER BUILDERS, INC to MOORE, TERRY L Property Address: 33 FLINON RUN, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12488 Page: 0059 Tax Account: 159.01-2-82 Full Sale Price: $273,900.00 14450 DESIMON ...

