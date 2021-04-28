Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Feb. 22, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded February 22, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED COLEMAN WARE, SEAN M 44 SYKE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - - GRUDKO, LARRY 7 WEST CREEK DRIVE, SPENCERPORT NY 14559 - - GERACI, KELLI ANN 175 BILTMORE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 - - SANFRATELLO, JON PETER 30 BOLTON TRAIL, NORTH CHILI NY 14514 - - KING, ...

