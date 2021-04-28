Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 19-22, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 19-22, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded February 19, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT CAPERS, ARTHUR CHESTER Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CAPERS, ARTHUR CHESTER Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CARRION, ROBERTO Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CHARLES, HUBERT Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CHAVIS, RANDOLPH R Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CHAVIS, RANDOLPH R Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CHEEKS, ...

